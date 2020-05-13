The numbers started jumping out to local law enforcement: Eighteen overdose deaths in less than five months in Roanoke.
Eight deaths in neighboring Roanoke County. Both a rise over the numbers seen by police during the same time last year.
“That is definitely something that caught our eye,” said Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman. “And we’re really looking for proactive ways to do what we can as a region to make an impact on that and decrease these overdoses.”
To that end, agencies on the front lines of the opioid epidemic are partnering to spread the word that help is available and services remain up and running even amid the pandemic.
“We are open,” said Debbie Bonniwell, CEO of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare. “We want to make sure folks know that and aren’t out there suffering in silence.”
The law enforcement data offers a partial snapshot of conditions in the Roanoke Valley, drawing on calls and reports that come into the police departments.
In Roanoke, police have seen 18 fatal overdoses tied to illegal narcotics so far this year, putting it on track to eclipse 2019 when a total of 26 deaths were recorded.
Roanoke County, where officers were dispatched to four fatal opioid overdoses last year, had handled twice that number by early May of this year. That included four deaths in April alone.
This comes on the heels of a drop in total overdose deaths, across all categories and circumstances, reported last year for both communities by the state medical examiner’s office.
Concerned by the numbers, Roman and Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall teamed up in an interview to raise awareness of the services available.
Hall said he hoped the effort would help avert further tragedies.
“If it encourages someone to pick up the phone and get some treatment, that’s a huge win,” he said.
The chiefs also encouraged family and friends to check in on loved ones who might be struggling and let them know help is out there.
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, which offers services for substance abuse and mental health needs, has remained open throughout the pandemic and continued a commitment made in 2015 to provide same-day access to assessments.
The agency was able to rapidly expand its telehealth options as regulators took emergency action to remove old barriers to that approach. But it also continues to offer office hours for walk-in requests from those who might not be set up with a personal phone or internet connection.
“We’re trying to make options available to people,” said Bonniwell, adding that the office also is taking precautions, such as temperature screenings and wearing masks, to keep everyone safe.
“The big thing is, if people need help, we want them to be able to seek help, whether it’s with us or another provider.”
Examining the root cause of an uptick in overdose numbers is complex and likely multi-faceted, officials said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, with its new fears and economic uncertainties, is being noted nationwide as a factor adding stress to an already delicate balance for those battling addiction.
Comprehensive national statistics on overdose rates amid the pandemic aren’t yet available, but localized reports of a surge in numbers are emerging in regions from New York to Ohio to Florida. Public health experts have worried about a possible deepening of the opioid crisis.
In Virginia, advocates are working to find new ways to keep support services easily available to people. Narcotics Anonymous meetings are now offered online, as is training in how to administer life-saving naloxone.
Nancy Hans, of the Prevention Council of Roanoke, said groups across the region are working together to find new ways to keep helping people in need.
“We want families to know the resources haven’t gone away,” she said. “We may need to do it a little differently and think outside the box but we can still reach out and still connect with people.
“We know that’s what we have to do,” she said. “Because those connections can save people’s lives.”
