Traditional Medicinals will build its East Coast plant in Franklin County's new business park, creating 56 jobs, company, state and local officials announced Tuesday.
The Sonoma County, California-based company is a leading seller of organic tea and fair trade certified herbal teas in the United States and Mexico. It will manufacture more than 50 teas and products at the $29.7 million plant, including its Throat Coat and Mother's Milk products.
The privately held company will build a 125,000-square-foot building on 30 acres at the business park, located between Boones Mill and Rocky Mount.
State and local incentives are part of the deal brokered by Franklin County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to bring the plant and jobs to Summit View. The county will provide the land and a grant of $360,000 for utility extensions at no cost based on the company investing money and filling jobs. The Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund will provide a $350,000 grant. The state tobacco commission has OK'd a $245,000 grant and $245,000 loan from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project.
Traditional Medicinals will be the third and largest company in the 550-acre Summit View Business Park, joining Stik-Pak Solutions, which is building a $14.3 million, 100,000-square-foot facility, and ValleyStar Credit Union, which will have its administrative campus at the park. Franklin County broke ground on the business park in October 2017.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.