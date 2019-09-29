The Southwest Virginia LGBTQ+ History Project is archiving materials to tell the stories of the LGBT community in the region.

For nearly two decades, Roanoke’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Memorial Library ha…

As Deanna Marcin poured beer from the behind the counter of Backstreet Cafe, she reflected t…

If You Go

Lecture by E. Patrick Johnson

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bank Building at 223 E. Main St. on Roanoke College’s campus in Salem

Cost: Free and open to the public

What: E. Patrick Johnson will provide some historical context for why homosexuality is taboo in black communities in the South and sometimes considered as outside the black “family.” Based on oral histories he has collected from black LGBTQ southerners over the past decade, Johnson provides some examples of the ways in which black LGBT folk resist being pushed to the margins in black community and instead instantiate their inclusion in black community, citizenship and, indeed, humanity.

Performance

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Spot on Kirk at 22 Kirk Ave. S.W. in downtown Roanoke

Cost: Free and open to the public

What: This dramatic reading is based on the oral histories collected in Johnson's groundbreaking books, “Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South — An Oral History” and “Black. Queer. Southern. Women.: An Oral History.” The narratives are from Black gay men and same-sex-loving women who were born, reared, and continue to reside in the South and range in age from 18 to 93. This performance covers the following topics: coming of age in the South, gender performance, religion, sex, love stories and coming out.

For more information on the Southwest Virginia LGBTQ+ History Project and Queer/Trans People of Color) Project, visit www.lgbthistory.pages.roanoke.edu.