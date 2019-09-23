Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: Visit www.co.bedford.va.us for more information.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: The location of this meeting was changed from its usual venue in anticipation of hearing a high-interest rezoning request. While that matter has been postponed, the meeting will proceed at the civic center as that location was already publicized. For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Workshop, special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The board will hear a report on accreditation-related performance history for Roanoke City Public Schools, and the school system’s marketing plan. For more information, visit rcps.info.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
