Roanoke City Council Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: During the morning meeting, the council will hear an update on progress on the city’s new comprehensive plan. At the afternoon meeting, the council will have a briefing on public art in the city. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Administration building, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.

