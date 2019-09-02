Roanoke City Council Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: During the morning meeting, the council will hear an update on progress on the city’s new comprehensive plan. At the afternoon meeting, the council will have a briefing on public art in the city. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration building, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.
