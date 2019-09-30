Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.

Roanoke County Planning Commission

Public hearing

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.

On the agenda: A public hearing on the application from LewisGale Medical Center to build a 9,410-square-foot standalone emergency room at 1423 W. Ruritan Road, at the intersection with Challenger Avenue (U.S. 460) in Bonsack.

Roanoke School Board

Special meeting

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Administration building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: The Roanoke School Board will conduct a closed meeting to discuss the performance of specific public employees, including the superintendent’s evaluation. No action will be taken as a result of the closed meeting. The board will then certify the closed meeting. No other items are listed on the agenda.

