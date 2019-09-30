Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
Roanoke County Planning Commission
Public hearing
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: A public hearing on the application from LewisGale Medical Center to build a 9,410-square-foot standalone emergency room at 1423 W. Ruritan Road, at the intersection with Challenger Avenue (U.S. 460) in Bonsack.
Roanoke School Board
Special meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Administration building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The Roanoke School Board will conduct a closed meeting to discuss the performance of specific public employees, including the superintendent’s evaluation. No action will be taken as a result of the closed meeting. The board will then certify the closed meeting. No other items are listed on the agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.