Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov.

Salem City Council, Salem School Board

Joint work session

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Lane

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road

On the agenda: Visit townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: There will be a public hearing on a special-use permit for a short-term rental and a work session to further discuss proposed zoning amendments affecting the Westlake area.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: Superintendent Rita Bishop will review updated school enrollment numbers. Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons will provide an update regarding student transportation. For more information, visit rcps.info.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Special called meeting, work session

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The board will make an appointment for the District 4 seat on the county planning commission, and discuss and possibly approve a Virginia Department of Transportation Revenue Road Sharing application for Corporate Park Drive.

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: At the 9 a.m. session, the council will hear a briefing regarding the date for municipal elections. During the 2 p.m. meeting, council will receive and update on the Roanoke Cultural Endowment and consider a resolution in support of immediate funding of repairs to a 6-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Vinton Town Council, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Joint meeting

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Officials will be touring economic development sites and businesses across Vinton.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Rd.

On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle

On the agenda: The board will receive an update on the strategic plan and the 2019-20 School Safety Audit summary. More details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

