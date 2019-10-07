Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov.
Salem City Council, Salem School Board
Joint work session
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Lane
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road
On the agenda: Visit townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: There will be a public hearing on a special-use permit for a short-term rental and a work session to further discuss proposed zoning amendments affecting the Westlake area.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: Superintendent Rita Bishop will review updated school enrollment numbers. Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons will provide an update regarding student transportation. For more information, visit rcps.info.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Special called meeting, work session
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The board will make an appointment for the District 4 seat on the county planning commission, and discuss and possibly approve a Virginia Department of Transportation Revenue Road Sharing application for Corporate Park Drive.
Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: At the 9 a.m. session, the council will hear a briefing regarding the date for municipal elections. During the 2 p.m. meeting, council will receive and update on the Roanoke Cultural Endowment and consider a resolution in support of immediate funding of repairs to a 6-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Vinton Town Council, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Joint meeting
When: 4 p.m. Thursday
Where: Officials will be touring economic development sites and businesses across Vinton.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Rd.
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: The board will receive an update on the strategic plan and the 2019-20 School Safety Audit summary. More details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.