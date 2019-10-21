Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: On the 2 p.m. agenda, Mayor Sherman Lea requests further discussion of moving municipal elections from May to November. The council heard a briefing on the matter two weeks ago. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville
On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive SW
On the agenda: The 7 p.m. session will include a public hearing on LewisGale Medical Center’s proposal to create an emergency room off Challenger Avenue. For more information, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Workshop, special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: For more information, visit rcps.info.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m., Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.