Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: On the 2 p.m. agenda, Mayor Sherman Lea requests further discussion of moving municipal elections from May to November. The council heard a briefing on the matter two weeks ago. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville

On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive SW

On the agenda: The 7 p.m. session will include a public hearing on LewisGale Medical Center’s proposal to create an emergency room off Challenger Avenue. For more information, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Workshop, special meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: For more information, visit rcps.info.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m., Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments