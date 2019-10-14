Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The commission will consider a rezoning application to allow construction of a new facility for New Hope Christian Church on Welcome Valley Road. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: This meeting’s start time has been changed from its usual hour. For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: There will be a public hearing on the 2019-20 proposed budget. The board will also discuss revising its dress code. More online at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The council will get an update on the first responders memorial and hear a report from the community and economic development committee. More details at www.rockymountva.org.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will get an update on parks and recreation and also be briefed on attendance at the county agricultural fair. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.
Salem Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: The venue for this meeting has been changed from its usual location to accommodate high interest in a proposal from R. Fralin Companies Inc. to build a residential development on a property commonly referred to as Simms Farm. For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
