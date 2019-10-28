Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The board will hold a work session at 5 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Dinner meeting and retreat
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Retreat and discussion with members of the planning commission and economic development authority. Visit www.rockymountva.org for more information.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room
On the agenda: Public hearing for the Simms Farm housing development.
