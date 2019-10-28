Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The board will hold a work session at 5 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Dinner meeting and retreat

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Retreat and discussion with members of the planning commission and economic development authority. Visit www.rockymountva.org for more information.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room

On the agenda: Public hearing for the Simms Farm housing development.

