Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd.
On the agenda: The council will consider a rezoning proposal from R. Fralin Companies Inc. to build a residential development on a property commonly referred to as Simms Farm. For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: The board will consider a resolution by Chairman Billy Martin to affirm “its support of the rights ensured and protected by the constitutions of the United States and Virginia, including the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms” in response to concerns that legislation introduced for the 2020 Virginia General Assembly, if passed, could infringe on Second Amendment rights. The open meeting will be preceded by a closed-door session to discuss economic development matters starting at 12:30 p.m. Details at botetourtva.gov.
