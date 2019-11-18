Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The 7 p.m. meeting includes six public hearings with the last one on moving municipal elections from May to November. Others involve zoning and land-use matters including the planned expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and its nearby campus and the request by Carilion Clinic that the city vacate Crystal Spring Avenue between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will consider matters related to construction of a sewer line and the laying of telecommunications conduits for the future Summit View Business Park. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Center
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Vinton Municipal Building
On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.