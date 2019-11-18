Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: The 7 p.m. meeting includes six public hearings with the last one on moving municipal elections from May to November. Others involve zoning and land-use matters including the planned expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and its nearby campus and the request by Carilion Clinic that the city vacate Crystal Spring Avenue between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The board will consider matters related to construction of a sewer line and the laying of telecommunications conduits for the future Summit View Business Park. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke County Administration Center

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vinton Municipal Building

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.

