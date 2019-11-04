Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: During the 2 p.m. meeting, the council will consider setting a public hearing for Nov. 18 regarding a proposed move of municipal elections from May to November and also hear a presentation of findings and recommendations of the city’s Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence.

Roanoke County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.

