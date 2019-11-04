Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chambers, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: During the 2 p.m. meeting, the council will consider setting a public hearing for Nov. 18 regarding a proposed move of municipal elections from May to November and also hear a presentation of findings and recommendations of the city’s Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence.
Visit www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Board Meeting Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.