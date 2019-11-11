Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The commission will consider an application from Carilion Clinic seeking approvals for a $300 million expansion of Roanoke Memorial Hospital and other nearby facilities. It includes a request that the city vacate Crystal Spring Avenue between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road. Details at roanokeva.gov/1088/Planning-Commission.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will discuss updates to its dress code. More online at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road
On the agenda: Visit townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will consider a proposal to add definitions to the zoning code pertaining to designs of cell and micro-wireless facilities. More information at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Patrick Henry High School, 2102 Grandin Road S.W.
On the agenda: Administrators will ask the school board to adopt a resolution to enter into a lease purchase financing for energy savings equipment. A representative from Durham School Services will provide the school board with an update on student transportation. For more information, visit rcps.info.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Visit www.rockymountva.org.
Salem School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Salem School Administration Office, 510 South College Ave.
On the agenda: The board will be updated on the proposed extended school year program, will consider the proposed school calendar for 2020-21, and will be updated on fiscal year 2021 budget goals and process. Visit www.salem.k12.va.us.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: City Hall, 114 North Broad Street, Salem
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.
Salem City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Hall, 114 North Broad Street, Salem
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: More details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
