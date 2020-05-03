Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Monday
Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa and on RVTV Channel 3
On the agenda: City manager Bob Cowell will brief the council about the budget and financial planning for fiscal year 2020-21. The council will consider acceptance of a Virginia Department of Emergency Management Heavy Technical Rescue Grant and appropriation of federal and state asset forfeiture funds for the Roanoke City Police Department. Citizens may register to speak at the 2 p.m. city council session by calling the city clerk’s office at 853-2541 or by sending an email to clerk@roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Information about virtual summer school and a 2020–21 revised budget update.
