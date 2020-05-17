Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa
On the agenda: The city council will hear a presentation about the 2020-21 budget and consider refinancing Regional Industrial Facility Bonds. At 5 p.m., the council will hold a public forum with seven candidates for the Roanoke School Board. At 7 p.m. during a public hearing, council will hear citizens’ views regarding the school board candidates. Citizens may register to speak at the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. city council sessions by calling the city clerk’s office at 853-2541 or by sending an email to clerk@roanokeva.gov before noon Monday.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting, public hearings
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Public hearing begin at 6 p.m.
Where: Franklin County Government Center. The meeting will be webcast live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBTQvrOHCY5JrnzDxjw5Oiw
On the agenda: Visit www.franklincountyva.gov for details. Because of the special conditions surrounding the pandemic, citizens wishing to submit public comment are required to alert Madeline L. Sefcik, clerk to the board via email at madeline.sefcik@franklincountyva.gov or at (540) 483-3030 before noon Tuesday.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The meeting will be held electronically. A live stream will be available on the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vintonva.
On the agenda: The town council will receive an overview of the fiscal year 2021 budget.
