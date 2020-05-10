Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: City council plans to appropriate funding from the CARES Act and amend the city code related to city council meeting times and order of proceedings. The full agenda can be found on salemva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: The board will be briefed on revisions to the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget and will hold a work session on the 2021 capital budget. Visit https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/ for more details.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
School budget approval
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center
On the agenda: The purpose of this meeting is to consider approval of the 2020-21 fiscal year school budget. The meeting will be held remotely. Those members of the press or the public who wish to listen to the meeting may call (540) 300-9110 and enter the code 875778#.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The board will meet virtually due to the pandemic. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.
On the agenda: Budget updates and a superintendent search update will be presented. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.
Salem School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. (work session) and 6:30 p.m. (regular meeting) Tuesday
Where: Administration Office, 510 S. College Ave., Salem
On the agenda: Work session discussion regarding the results of a study examining the relationship between morning transportation and sleep. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public.
Roanoke Architectural Review Board
Regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Members will meet remotely; the meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Roanoke Department of Planning Building & Development’s Facebook page.
On the agenda: Details available online at https://bit.ly/3fzAbTi
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Rd.
On the agenda: The board will approve the revised 2020–21 budget, which addresses recent pandemic-related revenue declines. Full agenda at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.
