Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: 5 West Main St., Meeting Room 102, Fincastle
On the agenda: The commission will hear a report on public feedback regarding changes to a zoning ordinance governing the height of wind energy structures. Details at botetourtva.gov/your-government/planning-commission/.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will consider the proposed 2020-2021 school budget for approval and discuss policies and procedures for school board member travel. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Details at rockymountva.org.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 North Broad St.
On the agenda: A public hearing on the proposal to issue $34.8 million in general obligation bonds to pay for school improvements and other capital projects in the city. Visit salemva.gov for more details.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: The board will review a list of policies regarding school board procedures and behavior and review the replacement of HVAC chillers at Read Mountain Middle School. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
