Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. work session followed immediately by the regular meeting Monday
Where: Boardroom, Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The public will not be able to attend the meeting in person. However, it will be livestreamed at https://bit.ly/33vynFh. Any comments that citizens wish to make can be sent to bluckett@bedfordcountyva.gov, called in to either the county office at (540) 586-7601, or emailed/called in to your district supervisor. Check the county’s website at www.bedfordcountyva.gov for the numbers and any updates.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: South Salem Elementary School cafeteria, 1600 Carolyn Road, Salem
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details. The meeting was moved to the larger space to allow for social distancing.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: The board will ratify a local emergency declaration, hear an update on COVID-19 preparation and appoint an emergency communications committee. A budget work session starts at 3:15 p.m. Details at botetourtva.gov. There are no plans to livestream the meeting, a county spokesman said Friday.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The county has requested residents not to attend, but instead watch the meeting online at roanokecountyva.gov.
On the agenda: Visit the website.
Roanoke School Board
Work session and special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The board will discuss the ongoing school closures and related matters. Check rcps.info for details.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: The agenda had not been posted as of Friday. Check rcps.us for updates.
