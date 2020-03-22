Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5 p.m. work session followed immediately by the regular meeting Monday

Where: Boardroom, Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The public will not be able to attend the meeting in person. However, it will be livestreamed at https://bit.ly/33vynFh. Any comments that citizens wish to make can be sent to bluckett@bedfordcountyva.gov, called in to either the county office at (540) 586-7601, or emailed/called in to your district supervisor. Check the county’s website at www.bedfordcountyva.gov for the numbers and any updates.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: South Salem Elementary School cafeteria, 1600 Carolyn Road, Salem

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details. The meeting was moved to the larger space to allow for social distancing.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: The board will ratify a local emergency declaration, hear an update on COVID-19 preparation and appoint an emergency communications committee. A budget work session starts at 3:15 p.m. Details at botetourtva.gov. There are no plans to livestream the meeting, a county spokesman said Friday.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The county has requested residents not to attend, but instead watch the meeting online at roanokecountyva.gov.

On the agenda: Visit the website.

Roanoke School Board

Work session and special meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: The board will discuss the ongoing school closures and related matters. Check rcps.info for details.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: The agenda had not been posted as of Friday. Check rcps.us for updates.

