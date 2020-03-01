Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: The city council will meet jointly with the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission in the morning before hearing a budget briefing. In the afternoon, the city police and fire-EMS departments will present their annual public safety updates. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S Pollard St.

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.

Franklin County School Board

Public hearing

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: East Auditorium, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 225 Middle School Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Hearing for public input on the school budget. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

