NOTE: Due to concerns over COVID-19, some meetings may be postponed or cancelled. Check online for updates.

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Presentations on the proposed 2020-21 school budget and 2020-21 county budget. D Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: School Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Check rcps.us for more information.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov

