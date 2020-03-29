Salem School Board
Special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Salem School Administration Office, 510 S. College Ave., Salem
On the agenda: Approval of the proposed 2020-21 budget. www.salem.k12.va.us/home/school-board
