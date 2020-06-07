Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa/
On the agenda: The agenda can be found at https://www.roanokeva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/14675/Agenda-Package-Planning-Commission-June-8-2020.
Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Auditorium, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville. Social distancing measures will be in place.
On the agenda: The commission will hold a comprehensive plan work session. Details at botetourtva.gov/your-government/planning-commission/.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. The general public can view a livestream of the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCounty PublicSchools.
On the agenda: The board will review plans for the 2020-2021 reopening and review plans for the school system’s special educational program following the dissolution of the Roanoke Valley Regional Board. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: Council will approve the 2020-2021 town budget and tax rates. Details at rockymountva.org.
Salem School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. (work session) and 6:30 p.m. (regular meeting) Tuesday
Where: Administration Office, 510 S. College Ave., Salem
On the agenda: Details available online at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/slmsdva/Board.nsf/Public.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Upper Level of Building Two, adjacent to Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.
On the agenda: Council will hold a public hearing about the 2020-2021 budget. Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will consider a special use permit related to construction of an emergency services facility for the proposed Glade Hill Fire/EMS station. Details at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The meeting will be streamed virtually at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools, although some board members will meet at the School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Details available online at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: The board will review plans for the school system’s special educational program following the dissolution of the Roanoke Valley Regional Board. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
