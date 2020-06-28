Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Monday

Where: Central Academy Middle School, 367 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle

On the agenda: The board will announce the hiring of the new superintendent of schools.

Salem City Council

Special meeting

When: 4 p.m. Monday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: A closed session to consider prospective candidates for assistant city manager.

Salem City Council

Special meeting

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Where: Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: Organizational meeting to swear in newly elected council members.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Voting on the recommended return to school plan.

