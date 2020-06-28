Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Monday
Where: Central Academy Middle School, 367 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: The board will announce the hiring of the new superintendent of schools.
Salem City Council
Special meeting
When: 4 p.m. Monday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: A closed session to consider prospective candidates for assistant city manager.
Salem City Council
Special meeting
When: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Where: Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: Organizational meeting to swear in newly elected council members.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Voting on the recommended return to school plan.
