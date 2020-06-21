Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5 p.m. work session; 7 p.m. regular meeting Monday

Where: Boardroom, Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: Visit www.bedfordcountyva.gov for details. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzOacHR8FFKq_7paY0WLhg.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov for details.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Resolution to approve fiscal year 2021 budget and capital improvement plan. Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Proposed student schedule for reopening schools.

