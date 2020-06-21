Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. work session; 7 p.m. regular meeting Monday
Where: Boardroom, Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: Visit www.bedfordcountyva.gov for details. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzOacHR8FFKq_7paY0WLhg.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: South Salem Elementary School, 1600 Carolyn Road
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov for details.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov for details.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Resolution to approve fiscal year 2021 budget and capital improvement plan. Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.
Roanoke County School Board
Work session
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Proposed student schedule for reopening schools.
