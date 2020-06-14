Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting and public hearing

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa and on RVTV Channel 3

On the agenda: During the afternoon session, the council will consider adoption of the 2020-21 city budget. During the evening public hearing, the council will decide whether to allow e-bikes on city greenways, as well as consider approval of plans for the Patrick Henry High School fieldhouse and other rezoning requests recommended for approval by the planning commission. Citizens who wish to speak during public portions of meetings must email the City Clerk’s Office at clerk@roanokeva.gov or call 853-2541 by noon Monday.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting, public hearings

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Public hearings begin at 6 p.m.

Where: Franklin County Government Center. The meeting will be webcast live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBTQvrOHCY5JrnzDxjw5Oiw

On the agenda: Visit www.franklincountyva.gov for details. Because of the special conditions surrounding the pandemic, citizens wishing to submit public comment are required to alert Madeline Sefcik, clerk to the board, via email at madeline.sefcik@franklincountyva.gov.

or at (540) 483-3030 before noon Tuesday.

