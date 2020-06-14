Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR ALLEGHANY AND ROANOKE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...EASTERN CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND BOTETOURT COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...THE CITY OF COVINGTON...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE... AT 856 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... ALLEGHANY... VINTON... COVINGTON... CLIFTON FORGE... AND BUCHANAN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&