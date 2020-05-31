Roanoke City Council
Work session and regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: Meetings can be viewed on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa and live on RVTV Channel 3.
On the agenda: The morning work session includes briefings on the 2020-21 budget, possible regulation of electronic bicycles in the city and continuing conversations regarding Roanoke’s emergence from COVID-19 restrictions. The afternoon meeting includes consideration of accepting grants for the Swift Water Rescue Team and Fire-EMS, refunding and refinancing General Obligation Bonds related to the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority, affirming the declaration of emergency related to flooding and appropriating funds for the Roanoke City Police Departments electronic summons system.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The meeting will be streamed on Vinton’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vintonva
On the agenda: The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget.
