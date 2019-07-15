Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Public hearing in the evening session on the city’s proposed parks and recreation master plan. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: Noon Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The broadband authority will meet at noon, followed by the regular supervisors meeting at 1:30 p.m. That meeting will include updates on Summit View Business Park and from social services.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Special meeting

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The town council will hold a special meeting to consult with legal counsel in closed session about actual or probable litigation related to the police department.

