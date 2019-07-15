Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Public hearing in the evening session on the city’s proposed parks and recreation master plan. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: Noon Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The broadband authority will meet at noon, followed by the regular supervisors meeting at 1:30 p.m. That meeting will include updates on Summit View Business Park and from social services.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Special meeting
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The town council will hold a special meeting to consult with legal counsel in closed session about actual or probable litigation related to the police department.