Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: Work session at 5, followed by regular meeting at 7. Visit www.co.bedford.va.us for more information.
Salem City Council
The city council meeting originally scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, Daleville
On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: County Administration Center (5204 Bernard Drive S.W.) and South County Library (6303 Merriman Road)
On the agenda: The 3 p.m. session will be held at the County Administration Center and include a public hearing on the Reimagine 419 plan. The 5:30 p.m. session will be held at the South County Library and include a joint work session with the Roanoke County Planning Commission and the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority board. For more information, visit www.roanokecountyva.gov.