Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: The commission will consider the city’s updated parks and recreation master plan for 2019-2028. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: Work session with fire and rescue officials at 5, followed by regular meeting at 7. Visit www.co.bedford.va.us for more information.

Franklin County School Board

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The board will begin with a work session at 5:30 p.m. and hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., where it will elect a board chair. More information at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Botetourt County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Room 102, Old General District Courthouse, 5 W. Main St., Fincastle

On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.rockymountva.org/.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Roanoke County School Board

Joint meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fourth Floor Conference Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.

On the agenda: This will be a joint work session to discuss school facility needs and funding for renovation and construction projects. Visit roanokecountyva.gov for more information.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.townofboonesmill.org/.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Ferrum Faith Ministry Center, 10070 Franklin St., Ferrum

On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing on the Ferrum Area Plan. A draft of the plan can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2FMW2GT.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: The school board will appoint a new chair and vice chair and appoint members to serve on several committees. Superintendent Rita Bishop and Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons will provide an update regarding preparations for the opening of the new school year. Visit rcps.info for more information.

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Regular meeting

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Roanoke Architectural Review Board

Regular meeting

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.

