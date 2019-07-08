Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The commission will consider the city’s updated parks and recreation master plan for 2019-2028. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: Work session with fire and rescue officials at 5, followed by regular meeting at 7. Visit www.co.bedford.va.us for more information.
Franklin County School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will begin with a work session at 5:30 p.m. and hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., where it will elect a board chair. More information at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Room 102, Old General District Courthouse, 5 W. Main St., Fincastle
On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.rockymountva.org/.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Roanoke County School Board
Joint meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Fourth Floor Conference Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: This will be a joint work session to discuss school facility needs and funding for renovation and construction projects. Visit roanokecountyva.gov for more information.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.townofboonesmill.org/.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Ferrum Faith Ministry Center, 10070 Franklin St., Ferrum
On the agenda: The commission will hold a public hearing on the Ferrum Area Plan. A draft of the plan can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2FMW2GT.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The school board will appoint a new chair and vice chair and appoint members to serve on several committees. Superintendent Rita Bishop and Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons will provide an update regarding preparations for the opening of the new school year. Visit rcps.info for more information.
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Regular meeting
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke Architectural Review Board
Regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.