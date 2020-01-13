Roanoke Planning Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Valley Funeral Home seeks the rezoning of a property at 5005 Melrose Ave. N.W., the former Fedstar Credit Union for a funeral home. The site will be used only for sales and processing, according to the application. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The 5 p.m. work session will be a financial evaluation of the county focusing on solid waste disposal options. The 7 p.m. meeting will be the board’s organizational meeting for the new year. Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: With two new members starting, the board will resume discussions about whether to change the dress code to ban the Confederate flag and whether to offer an insurance holiday to retirees using the school insurance. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Discussion of funding needed to complete the ongoing water meter replacement project. More details at rockymountva.org.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke County Administration Center

On the agenda: The board will hold an organizational meeting followed by its regular meeting. Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.

Roanoke School Board

Special called meeting and regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke Valley Governor’s School lecture hall, 2104 Grandin Road S.W., for the special called meeting

Patrick Henry High School cafeteria, 2102 Grandin Road S.W., for the regular meeting

On the agenda: The board, including one member participating electronically, will meet with consultants from McPherson & Jacobson, the executive recruitment firm hired to conduct the search for a new superintendent of schools. At the regular meeting, the board will receive an update on the Fallon Park Elementary School project. More details at rcps.info.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill

On the agenda: Public hearing for feedback on proposed special events ordinance. Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Salem School Board

Work session and regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. work session, 7 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday

Where: Salem School Administration Office, 510 South College Ave.

On the agenda: Details available at www.salem.k12.va.us.

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle

On the agenda: Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

