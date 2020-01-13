Roanoke Planning Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Valley Funeral Home seeks the rezoning of a property at 5005 Melrose Ave. N.W., the former Fedstar Credit Union for a funeral home. The site will be used only for sales and processing, according to the application. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The 5 p.m. work session will be a financial evaluation of the county focusing on solid waste disposal options. The 7 p.m. meeting will be the board’s organizational meeting for the new year. Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: With two new members starting, the board will resume discussions about whether to change the dress code to ban the Confederate flag and whether to offer an insurance holiday to retirees using the school insurance. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Discussion of funding needed to complete the ongoing water meter replacement project. More details at rockymountva.org.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Center
On the agenda: The board will hold an organizational meeting followed by its regular meeting. Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.
Roanoke School Board
Special called meeting and regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke Valley Governor’s School lecture hall, 2104 Grandin Road S.W., for the special called meeting
Patrick Henry High School cafeteria, 2102 Grandin Road S.W., for the regular meeting
On the agenda: The board, including one member participating electronically, will meet with consultants from McPherson & Jacobson, the executive recruitment firm hired to conduct the search for a new superintendent of schools. At the regular meeting, the board will receive an update on the Fallon Park Elementary School project. More details at rcps.info.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill
On the agenda: Public hearing for feedback on proposed special events ordinance. Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Salem School Board
Work session and regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. work session, 7 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday
Where: Salem School Administration Office, 510 South College Ave.
On the agenda: Details available at www.salem.k12.va.us.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.