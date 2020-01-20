Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The board will hear presentations on the 2020 county real estate reassessment, the 2020 census, and state required upgrades to the county 911 center. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: At its evening meeting, the council will consider the sale of part of a city-owned parking lot to the Roanoke Higher Education Center to build a walking plaza to connect the center’s main building on Jordan Alley with other buildings a block away on Henry Street. The proposal has been controversial for Gainsboro residents and civil rights leaders. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 South Pollard St.

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Agenda had not been posted as of Friday. Check rcps.us for more information.

