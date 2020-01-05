Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: At its morning meeting, the council will hear briefings on the latest real estate reassessment, the start of the fiscal year 2021 budget process and Elmwood Park smoking regulations. Williamson Road business owners and advocates also are expected to address the council about concerns over plans for the Council of Community Services’ new satellite Drop-In Center on Williamson Road during the afternoon session. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments