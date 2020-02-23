Franklin County Board of Supervisors and Franklin County School Board
Joint meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Conference Room B75, Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: A budget workshop.
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: The board will give updates about recent General Assembly actions and on a recent public input session in Eagle Rock related to Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Rocky Forge Wind facility. Details at botetourtva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Roanoke County Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Budget workshop and special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The workshop will focus on the 2020-21 budget proposal. The board also will receive updates on the school bus system, Addison Middle School and the search for a new superintendent of schools.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Check rcps.us for more information.
