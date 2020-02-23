Franklin County Board of Supervisors and Franklin County School Board

Joint meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Conference Room B75, Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: A budget workshop.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: Details at www.bedfordcountyva.gov.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: Visit salemva.gov.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: The board will give updates about recent General Assembly actions and on a recent public input session in Eagle Rock related to Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Rocky Forge Wind facility. Details at botetourtva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Roanoke County Administration Building, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Budget workshop and special meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: The workshop will focus on the 2020-21 budget proposal. The board also will receive updates on the school bus system, Addison Middle School and the search for a new superintendent of schools.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Check rcps.us for more information.

