Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: During the 2 p.m. meeting, the council will receive a briefing on the design of the replacement Wasena bridge. During the session, they’ll hold a public hearing regarding granting Shentel a 10-year cable television franchise. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will hear presentations about a proposed new fire-EMS station for Glade Hill and a need to build another pad site at Summit View Business Park , as well as consider a revision to the board’s procedure for public comment sign-ups.
At 6 p.m., the board will hold a public hearing on a revision to the county comprehensive plan accommodating broadband initiatives. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St., Vinton
On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.
