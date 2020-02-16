ey cityhallentrance 121115 p09

The north side of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, Roanoke’s city hall, is seen on Church Avenue where the city council meets.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2015

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: During the 2 p.m. meeting, the council will receive a briefing on the design of the replacement Wasena bridge. During the session, they’ll hold a public hearing regarding granting Shentel a 10-year cable television franchise. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The board will hear presentations about a proposed new fire-EMS station for Glade Hill and a need to build another pad site at Summit View Business Park , as well as consider a revision to the board’s procedure for public comment sign-ups.

At 6 p.m., the board will hold a public hearing on a revision to the county comprehensive plan accommodating broadband initiatives. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St., Vinton

On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.

