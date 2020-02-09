Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Botetourt County Community Development Department
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Eagle Rock Elementary School Cafeteria/Auditorium, 145 Eagles Nest Drive, Eagle Rock
On the agenda: A community meeting about the proposed wind farm project on North Mountain.
Bedford County Broadband Authority
Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Special called meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 East Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The authority will convene to vote on the contract extension request by Blue Ridge Towers. Following that, the authority will adjourn and the Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will consider bids for new construction at Callaway Elementary School and a West Piedmont Regional Adult Education Program contract. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The council will hear about water plant projects and consider addressing parking problems on Old Fort Road. More details at rockymountva.org.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Boulevard
On the agenda: Check salemva.gov for details.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill
On the agenda: Council will consider a revised weapons and hunting ordinance. Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: The board will review revisions to the school’s retirement service program policy. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
