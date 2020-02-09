Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Botetourt County Community Development Department

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Eagle Rock Elementary School Cafeteria/Auditorium, 145 Eagles Nest Drive, Eagle Rock

On the agenda: A community meeting about the proposed wind farm project on North Mountain.

Bedford County Broadband Authority

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Special called meeting

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 East Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The authority will convene to vote on the contract extension request by Blue Ridge Towers. Following that, the authority will adjourn and the Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The board will consider bids for new construction at Callaway Elementary School and a West Piedmont Regional Adult Education Program contract. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The council will hear about water plant projects and consider addressing parking problems on Old Fort Road. More details at rockymountva.org.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Community Room, Salem Civic Center, 1001 Boulevard

On the agenda: Check salemva.gov for details.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill

On the agenda: Council will consider a revised weapons and hunting ordinance. Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle

On the agenda: The board will review revisions to the school’s retirement service program policy. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

Recommended for you

Load comments