Salem City Hall

Salem City Hall is where the city council meets.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2018/

Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Work session and regular meeting

When: 5 p.m. Monday work session, 7 p.m. regular meeting

Where: Liberty High School auditorium, 100 Liberty Minuteman Drive, Bedford

On the agenda: The board will consider a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution at the 7 p.m. meeting. The county notes that Liberty High School is a gun-free zone at all times and no guns are permitted on school grounds or in school facilities.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: Meet and greet with city manager candidates from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The school board will resume discussions of whether to change the dress code to ban the Confederate flag, followed by consideration of new courses for the middle school and high school. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Public comment related to Second Amendment sanctuary movement. More details at rockymountva.org.

Salem School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Salem School Administration Office, 510 South College Ave.

On the agenda: Visit salem.k12.va.us.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The Club at Heatherwood Apartments, 500 Heatherwood Drive, Boones Mill

On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The commission will review special-use permit applications, a proposed amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan regarding broadband infrastructure and a request to raise the permitted height for buildings in business parks. More information at franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: The superintendent will present the annual equity report and scorecard, preview the 2020-21 budget and report on outsourcing and religious exemptions from school attendance. More information at rcps.info.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Visit rcps.us.

Botetourt County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle

On the agenda: Discussion of required conditions for rental of school buses for community activities. More details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

