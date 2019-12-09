Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday work session, 7 p.m. regular meeting
Where: Liberty High School auditorium, 100 Liberty Minuteman Drive, Bedford
On the agenda: The board will consider a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution at the 7 p.m. meeting. The county notes that Liberty High School is a gun-free zone at all times and no guns are permitted on school grounds or in school facilities.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: Meet and greet with city manager candidates from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The school board will resume discussions of whether to change the dress code to ban the Confederate flag, followed by consideration of new courses for the middle school and high school. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Public comment related to Second Amendment sanctuary movement. More details at rockymountva.org.
Salem School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Salem School Administration Office, 510 South College Ave.
On the agenda: Visit salem.k12.va.us.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Club at Heatherwood Apartments, 500 Heatherwood Drive, Boones Mill
On the agenda: Details at townofboonesmill.org.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will review special-use permit applications, a proposed amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan regarding broadband infrastructure and a request to raise the permitted height for buildings in business parks. More information at franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The superintendent will present the annual equity report and scorecard, preview the 2020-21 budget and report on outsourcing and religious exemptions from school attendance. More information at rcps.info.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us.
Botetourt County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle
On the agenda: Discussion of required conditions for rental of school buses for community activities. More details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
