Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The council will receive briefings beginning at 9 a.m. Regular meeting starts at 2. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: The board will be briefed on the 2020 real estate reassessment and economic conditions in the Roanoke Valley. It also will consider a resolution declaring Roanoke County a Second Amendment sanctuary. The supervisors also will hold a joint work session with the Roanoke County School Board at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.