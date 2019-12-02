Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: The council will receive briefings beginning at 9 a.m. Regular meeting starts at 2. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: The board will be briefed on the 2020 real estate reassessment and economic conditions in the Roanoke Valley. It also will consider a resolution declaring Roanoke County a Second Amendment sanctuary. The supervisors also will hold a joint work session with the Roanoke County School Board at 6:30 p.m.

