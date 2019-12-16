Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The evening session includes public hearings on several matters, including a proposal by the city to vacate a parcel of land at 715 Franklin Road S.W. to Assisi Animal Clinics of Virginia to expand veterinary care. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: County Attorney Jim Guynn will speak about the proposed Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. The board will hear a report on Summit View Business Park. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.
Salem City Council
Special meeting
When: 8 a.m. Thursday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: A closed-door session related to the appointment of a new city manager.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Thursday
Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: The board will consider a proposal to change zoning code to allow Apex Clean Energy to build fewer but taller wind turbines — almost 700 feet tall — at its Rocky Forge facility atop North Mountain. Current code restricts the height to 550 feet. For more information, visit botetourtva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.