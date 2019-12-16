Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: The evening session includes public hearings on several matters, including a proposal by the city to vacate a parcel of land at 715 Franklin Road S.W. to Assisi Animal Clinics of Virginia to expand veterinary care. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: County Attorney Jim Guynn will speak about the proposed Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. The board will hear a report on Summit View Business Park. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fourth floor, Roanoke County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov for details.

Salem City Council

Special meeting

When: 8 a.m. Thursday

Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: A closed-door session related to the appointment of a new city manager.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Thursday

Where: Room 212, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: The board will consider a proposal to change zoning code to allow Apex Clean Energy to build fewer but taller wind turbines — almost 700 feet tall — at its Rocky Forge facility atop North Mountain. Current code restricts the height to 550 feet. For more information, visit botetourtva.gov.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments