Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Specially called meeting
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Boardroom, Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing on the possible exchange of property between the county and the Bedford Regional Water Authority.
