Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: At the 2 p.m. meeting, the council will hear a presentation regarding an organization called “Fitness for Good” and receive the resignation of City Clerk Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, effective Jan. 1. There is no 7 p.m. meeting. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
When: Noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The broadband authority will meet at noon, followed by the supervisors meeting where the Ferrum Area Plan and landfill closure will be discussed. A series of public hearings will be held at 6 p.m.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.