Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Work session and regular meeting
When: 5 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Building, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The 5 p.m. work session will include discussion of septic system pump-out requirements at Smith Mountain Lake, as well as discussion of a potential solar farm ordinance. The 7 p.m. regular meeting will include a public hearing on an increase to room rates for private pay patients at the county nursing home. Visit www.co.bedford.va.us for more information.
Botetourt County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Room 102, Old General District Courthouse, 5 W. Main St., Fincastle
On the agenda: Visit botetourtva.gov for details.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The school board will get an update on the secondary learning center and discuss the division’s six-year plan.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: Discussion of the town’s towing policy and security upgrades for town properties.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Roanoke School Board
Board retreat
When: 8 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Former William Ruffner Middle School building, 3601 Ferncliff Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: School officials will discuss school priorities in the current school year during the daylong retreat.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road
On the agenda: The council will hold a public hearing on the sale of 1 acre of town property to a local business.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The commission will consider a special use permit for a 100-foot water storage tank at the Summit View Business Park.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The Roanoke School Board will hear a report on Virginia Western Community College’s Community College Access Program, now in its 10th year. Superintendent Rita Bishop will update the school board on preparations for the opening of schools. For more information, visit rcps.info.
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Regular meeting
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The board will consider an application from Assisi Animal Clinics of Virginia Inc., which operates Angels of Assisi, for special exceptions to establish an animal shelter, animal hospital or veterinary clinic and outdoor pens or runs on multiple parcels located at 0 Elm Ave. S.W., and 725, 719 and 717 Franklin Road S.W. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.