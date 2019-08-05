Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday
Where: Fallon Park Elementary School, 502 19th St. S.E., and City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The city council will meet jointly with the Roanoke School Board at 9 a.m. at Fallon Park Elementary. During its 2 p.m. meeting, the council will vote on acceptance of the draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Central office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: School board members will hear an update on school maintenance projects and a presentation from a cell tower company. For more information, visit rcps.us.