Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Fourth-Floor Conference Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: This will be a joint work session of the county supervisors and the school board.
Roanoke School Board
Workshop meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.
On the agenda: The board will hear a report from the superintendent on the opening of schools, and presentations from administrators on health insurance rates and energy performance-based contracting. For more information, visit rcps.info.