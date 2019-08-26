Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fourth-Floor Conference Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.

On the agenda: This will be a joint work session of the county supervisors and the school board.

Roanoke School Board

Workshop meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Administration building, 40 Douglass Ave. N.W.

On the agenda: The board will hear a report from the superintendent on the opening of schools, and presentations from administrators on health insurance rates and energy performance-based contracting. For more information, visit rcps.info.

