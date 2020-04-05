Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Monday
Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa and on RVTV Channel 3.
On the agenda: Council members will meet electronically. The 9 a.m. meeting is canceled because there are no agenda items. The council will hear a budget briefing focused mainly on an expected revenue shortfall of at least $9 million in the current budget year due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the economy. The briefing will also cover revisions to the 2021-22 budget currently being planned because of further, similar revenue shortfalls in the future. Citizens can register to speak at the council meeting by calling the City Clerk’s Office at (540) 853-2541 or emailing clerk@roanokeva.gov by noon Monday. Those who sign up will receive a code to join the Zoom video conference with the council so they can be heard. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
