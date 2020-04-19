Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Monday (evening public hearing has been canceled)
Where: Livestreamed at facebook.com/RoanokeVa and on RVTV Channel 3.
On the agenda: The council will consider accepting Rapid Response COVID-19 Business Support funds from the state and grant money from the federal government to support the Homeless Assistance Team and the Coordinated Assessment System. Because the meeting is being held electronically due to the pandemic, citizens who wish to speak must register by calling the city clerk’s office at (540) 853-2541 or by sending an email to clerk@roanokeva.gov by noon Monday. Once registered, the citizen will be given a telephone number to call into the session at the appropriate agenda item. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Budget public hearing
When: 7:15 p.m. Monday
Where: Auditorium, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: The board will hold a public hearing on the budget and tax rates for fiscal year 2020-21. Details at https://botetourtva.gov/events/budget-public-hearing/.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will review zoning amendments and potential ordinances for a short-term rental registry and fines for noncompliance. County Administrator Chris Whitlow will give a presentation about modifying the 2020-21 budget in light of the COVID-19 crisis. Details at www.franklincountyva.gov.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Meeting will be livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vintonva.
On the agenda: Visit vintonva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Rd.
On the agenda: Go to rcps.us for the full agenda.
