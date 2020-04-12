Botetourt County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Auditorium, Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: The commission will discuss an amendment to a sign ordinance and the 2020-2024 capital improvements plan. Details at botetourtva.gov/your-government/planning-commission/.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, Rocky Mount. To maintain social distancing, the general public can view the meeting at frco.k12.va.us/Board_Meeting or facebook.com/FranklinCountyPublicSchools. County residents who wish to speak during the public comment section of the meeting should contact School Board Clerk Janet Stockton at janet.stockton@frco.k12.va.us or 483-5138 before 3 p.m. Monday.

On the agenda: The board will consider plans and policies necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis. Details at www.frco.k12.va.us/school_board.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: Council will discuss a $15,000 appropriation related to the connection with the Western Virginia Water Authority. Details at rockymountva.org.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Council Chambers, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: The 2020–21 budget will be presented. More details available at salemva.gov.

Roanoke County Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The county requests residents not to attend, but instead watch the meeting online at roanokecountyva.gov.

On the agenda: Details available online.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Upper Level of Building Two, adjacent to Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road, Boones Mill. Social distancing will be maintained. Those who attend must bring their own masks.

On the agenda: Council intends to make a declaration of local emergency. Details at townofboonesmill.org.

Roanoke County School Board

Work session

When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Details available online at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The meeting will be conducted electronically as a result of the pandemic. It will be live streamed at facebook.com/RoanokeCityPublicSchools.

On the agenda: An update will be presented on the ongoing superintendent search. More details at go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roacps/Board.nsf/Public.

Recommended for you

Load comments