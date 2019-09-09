Roanoke Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Bedford County Broadband Authority, Bedford County Board of Supervisors
Special called meetings
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford
On the agenda: The broadband authority will consider a telecommunications grant submission with Shentel. After the broadband authority adjourns, the supervisors will convene a specially called meeting to consider resolutions on supplemental appropriations for the sheriff’s office.
Franklin County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The school board will discuss the division’s dress code and hear a presentation on the canopy project at Callaway Elementary.
Rocky Mount Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The council will hold a public hearing on an application for a special-use permit for a family day home.
Salem City Council
Regular meeting
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Fourth-Floor Conference Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.
On the agenda: This will be a joint work session of the county supervisors and the school board.
Boones Mill Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road
On the agenda: Visit townofboonesmill.org for more information.
Franklin County Planning Commission
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The planning commission will hold a public hearing on expansion of the Westlake overlay district boundary and the creation of two new zoning districts in the area.
Roanoke School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Patrick Henry High School, 2102 Grandin Road S.W.
On the agenda: The school board will hear a report on dual enrollment, the opening of school and other reports. Visit rcps.info for more information.
Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals
Regular meeting
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke Architectural Review Board
Regular meeting
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: The board will consider an application from Angels of Assisi to construct a two story building at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Administration building, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.
