Roanoke Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Bedford County Broadband Authority, Bedford County Board of Supervisors

Special called meetings

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Bedford County Administration Office, 122 E. Main St., Bedford

On the agenda: The broadband authority will consider a telecommunications grant submission with Shentel. After the broadband authority adjourns, the supervisors will convene a specially called meeting to consider resolutions on supplemental appropriations for the sheriff’s office.

Franklin County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Franklin County School Board Office, 25 Bernard Road, Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The school board will discuss the division’s dress code and hear a presentation on the canopy project at Callaway Elementary.

Rocky Mount Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Rocky Mount Municipal Building, 345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The council will hold a public hearing on an application for a special-use permit for a family day home.

Salem City Council

Regular meeting

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Council Chambers, Salem City Hall, 114 N. Broad St.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.salemva.gov.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fourth-Floor Conference Room, County Administration Center, 5204 Bernard Drive S.W.

On the agenda: This will be a joint work session of the county supervisors and the school board.

Boones Mill Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Boones Mill Town Hall, 359 Boones Mill Road

On the agenda: Visit townofboonesmill.org for more information.

Franklin County Planning Commission

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The planning commission will hold a public hearing on expansion of the Westlake overlay district boundary and the creation of two new zoning districts in the area.

Roanoke School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Patrick Henry High School, 2102 Grandin Road S.W.

On the agenda: The school board will hear a report on dual enrollment, the opening of school and other reports. Visit rcps.info for more information.

Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Regular meeting

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Roanoke Architectural Review Board

Regular meeting

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: The board will consider an application from Angels of Assisi to construct a two story building at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road. Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Administration building, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Visit rcps.us for more information.

