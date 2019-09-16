Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Monday

Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov. The 7 p.m. session will include public hearings related to the city’s proposal to move the downtown bus station from Campbell Court to another location on Salem Avenue at Second Street.

Franklin County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

On the agenda: The board will hear a presentation on proposed zoning changes in the Westlake area and updates on work at the Summit View Business Park.

Vinton Town Council

Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.

On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.

