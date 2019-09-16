Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Monday
Where: City Council Chamber, Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Details available online at www.roanokeva.gov. The 7 p.m. session will include public hearings related to the city’s proposal to move the downtown bus station from Campbell Court to another location on Salem Avenue at Second Street.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
On the agenda: The board will hear a presentation on proposed zoning changes in the Westlake area and updates on work at the Summit View Business Park.
Vinton Town Council
Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Council Chambers, Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St.
On the agenda: For more information, visit www.vintonva.gov.
