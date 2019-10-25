An officer shot and killed a dog that attacked a pedestrian walking another dog on Friday, Roanoke police said.
Police had been called out to the 1900 block of Yeager Avenue Northeast at about 10:45 a.m. on a report that two dogs were attacking another dog.
When officers arrived, they found the dogs at the intersection of 18th Street and Yeager Avenue, where police said the two dogs attacked a person walking a dog.
An officer fired his weapon and killed one of the attacking dogs. The second was captured in a parking lot near 13th Street and Eastern Avenue Northeast, less than a mile away, police said.
That dog will be taken to a regional animal shelter until police complete their investigation.
The owner of the two dogs will face animal-related charges, according to police.
A police spokeswoman on Thursday did not know the breeds of the dogs involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.